A 13-year-old has been arrested for possession of cannabis at Newmarket Library.

Police responded following reports of anti-social behaviour at the Guineas Shopping Centre, which hosts the library.

In addition to the cannabis possession, the boy was also detained over an alleged public order offence.

A 14-year-old also had their e-scooter seized.