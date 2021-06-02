There are long delays for motorists heading west on the A14 today as a 17-mile stretch of the carriageway is shut.

The road is shut westbound between the Girton Interchange at junction 21 and Brampton Hut, junction 21. Traffic is already backing up towards Fen Ditton, queues of more than 4 miles.

The road is expected to be shut for several hours to allow for emergency repairs.

A long stretch of the A14 is closed. (47795302)

It follows a crash involving several lorries near the Brampton Interchange at around 7.10pm last night, Tuesday.

Cambridgeshire Police have worked alongside Highways England Traffic Officers and other emergency services at the scene.

One of the lorries involved is understood to have spilt its load of tomato puree on the carriageway, which now needs resurfacing.

Diversion

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square symbol on road signs.

From J31, travel westbound on the A428 to Wyboston, then head northbound on the A1. At the Brampton Hut A1 Interchange take the first exit on the roundabout. Re-join the A14 westbound at J21.

Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes.

Keep up-to-date with developments on transport and stories that will impact how you travel.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk