Councillors have given their overwhelming backing to renewing the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District for another five-year term.

At an extraordinary meeting of the town council, BID manager Paul Brown told councillors that over £1 million of investment in the town was at stake.

“The town and the High Street will need that money more than ever to help rebuild it in the wake of the pandemic,” he said.

And he outlined some of the projects the BID had been involved in over the past five years including the 2019 Christmas lights switch-on event which, he said, had brought 25,000 visitors into the town, and the £6,000 it had contributed towards the cost of the town’s Christmas lights display.

Deputy mayor Cllr Tom Kerby, who is the council’s representative on the BID board, said going forward he hoped to see the council working more closely with it.

“The Guineas shopping centre is currently up for sale. Is there is something we could do to improve it and hopefully the BID could look at that,” he said.

Town mayor Mick Jefferys with Paul Brown Newmarket BID manager pictured outside Victor Victoria in Newmarket's Palace Street. Picture by Mark Westley.

Cllr Rachel Hood said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a professional BID set up in Newmarket. Every High Street in the country needs help and top have such a professional team looking after our High Street.”

Cllr Andy Drummond said: “I have always felt the BID is a synergistic thing. It is important that we support the BID and that we are seen to support it.”

Mr Brown told the meeting that in consultation with the police he would also be looking at adding to the powers of the two town rangers employed by the BID when they were able to return to work.

Businesses have been sent their postal ballots to vote on the BID renewal with votes due to be counted on Wednesday, March 24.

