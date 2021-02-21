A £280,000 project to refurbish Newmarket’s Foley House centre, providing a new base for the town’s Citizens’ Advice Bureau, is under way.

The project will see some internal remodelling as well as the refurbishment of the main building in Wellington Street, together with improvements to external areas including the demolition of the neighbouring CAB building.

This will mean the service, which is run by Citizens Advice West Suffolk, can finally move out of the old hut it has occupied since 1987 and is now unsuitable for the service’s needs. It will move into new offices in Foley House.

Newmarket's CAB in Wellington Street, which is set to undergo a £280,000 refurbishment project.

Carol Eagles, chief officer at Citizens Advice Suffolk West, said: “We are delighted to see the project coming to fruition. During lockdown Citizens Advice West Suffolk is providing support to our many clients, including those in Newmarket, on a remote basis but it will be fantastic to have access to new, fit-for-purpose, office space when we are in a position to use it.”

The refurbishment will also see some of the space currently used by the children’s centre remodelled to help improve the accommodation for providing healthy child services. External improvements will include new pathways, cycle racks and a buggy shelter.

Foley House also houses Realise Futures, a service that aims to improve and promote the economic and social wellbeing of those who are disadvantaged and/or disabled, and the children’s and young person’s Early Help Service.

The building, which was once Newmarket Grammar School, is owned by Suffolk County Council and Cllr Nick Gowrley, cabinet member responsible for the council’s property portfolio and assets, said: “Foley House is an important site for public services in Newmarket, so it is absolutely right that the council invests in its future so it can continue to serve local families.

“This project is also fully in line with the council’s policy of creating family hubs.By designing council owned assets to help bring different services together like this, we can make accessing support easier for residents which in turn allows us and other organisations using the site to support more people."

