Around £300,000 of urgent work is continuing at Newmarket’s Queensbury Lodge stables in a bid to preserve them from further weather damage.

Meanwhile, town councillors are still hoping that those responsible for the site can be persuaded to bring back a scheme which included restoration of the historic yard, house and neighbouring cottage all identified by Historic England as buildings in urgent need of protection.

However that proposal for 123 new homes to be built on the paddocks behind Fitzroy Stables, which back on to Queensbury Lodge, and neighbouring land including the site of the town’s former swimming pool, has not found favour with two leading conservation groups, Historic England and the Suffolk Preservation Society (SPS).

In its response to the outline planning application said the proposal was not only contrary to the local plan policy but would result in harm to the character and appearance of the Newmarket Conservation Area and would ‘cause harm to the wider setting of Queensbury Lodge stables’.

Director Fiona Cairns said: “SPS supports all efforts to resolve the longstanding situation but considers this proposal fails to achieve this objective by divorcing the potential for enabling development from securing the future of buildings at risk.”

The buildings were owned by Oftenfact Ltd whose sole director, Stetchworth-based property magnate Bill Gredley has since resigned, meaning the ownership of the site could revert to the Crown.

Mr Gredley’s representative, Stephen Walsh, was at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee last week, but declined to comment on the site or its future.

Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said he ‘struggled to understand’ how the development scheme proposed last summer which the committee had welcomed, had gone by the wayside. “We must put pressure on as to how that can go forward,” he said.

“There is a unanimous belief in Newmarket that something must be done and that the whole area stops looking like a demolition site.”

West Suffolk Council has confirmed it will seek to recover the cost of protecting the buildings, from the owner of the site.

