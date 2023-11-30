A 400-home development could see new open spaces approved.

Newmarket’s Hatchfield Farm home estate was first proposed in 2009 by the 19th Earl of Derby, Edward Stanley, before it was finally granted planning permission in 2020.

Located on Fordham Road, the development has faced considerable opposition, having received 102 representation objections to its approval, and considered on two separate occasions by the Secretary of State.

The 400-home development has faced considerable opposition, having received 102 representation objections to its approval. Picture: Mecha Morton

Next Wednesday, West Suffolk’s Development Control Committee will be able to weigh in on an application seeking to change three parcels of land from agricultural use to public open spaces.

The sites are located on the north-eastern boundary of the housing development and would be connected to the latter by public footpaths.

Although the town council has objected to the site’s expansion, where the parcels are situated, as it was outside the boundary of the original planning application, warning of a ‘dangerous precedent’, it welcomes the provision of community open spaces for residents.

The development is also set to welcome a new primary school, 5ha dedicated for employment and improvements to the A14/A142 junction.