A 47-year long planning saga is set to continue after a council put off making a final call about a controversial build just outside Newmarket .

West Suffolk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday said it was minded to refuse plans for two houses in Dalham, which were ordered to be demolished in 2016, to be retrospectively agreed to.

The decision means the committee will have to agree the refusal again at a later meeting once officers complete more reports.

The two houses, pictured above with brown wood façade and yellow windows, were built without planning permission. Picture by Mark Westley.

Council officer Adam Ford had advised district planners to allow Gordon Smith’s buildings in The Woodyard, Stores Hill, to remain after the applicant had re-submitted the houses as ‘affordable’ units after he lost a previous planning battle.

He told councillors on balance the houses should be allowed to stand but Rachel Mack-Smith, speaking on behalf of residents in the village, blasted the officer’s recommendation.

“The council should not be taking the easy way out by approving this application and condoning and rewarding the unlawful action of the applicant,” she said.

The proposed access to the two houses at The Woodyard, Stores Hill, in Dalham. Picture by Mark Westley.

“If this plan was approved this would be setting an unacceptable precedent undermining the previously completed due process.

“What would prevent others and even the same applicant building properties without consent and then taking multiple retrospective planning applications until the council gives in?”

And Dalham parish councillor John Riddell said Mr Smith’s reclassification of the houses as affordable was an “abuse of the planning system”.

“Do councillors wish to see a rush of illegal construction across West Suffolk which when ordered to be demolished will be rebadged to be approved retrospectively as affordable?”

The site has a long history of planning wrangles. In 1973 it won outline planning permission to build 11 houses, but nothing was built .

Yet in April 2013 the then Forest Heath District Council received complaints the two houses were built, and the year later ordered them to be knocked down because they were built without permission.

They remained and in 2017 plans to keep them up as market houses were refused, which led to the current application.

Cllr Mike Chester, who represents the ward, described the planning meeting as the ‘judgment day’ of the 47 year long battle.

Planning committee members criticised the merits of the scheme and how affordable the homes would be, and agreed that they were minded to refuse the application.

