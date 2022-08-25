Newmarket’s memorial hall gardens play area is set for a £56,000 upgrade.

The money will be spent improving the area, which is designated for younger children, with the aim of making it more suitable for youngsters with special needs.

Town mayor, Cllr Philippa Winter, has been the driving force behind the project and on Monday she told councillors: “It has always been very much my intention to make this area very much more inclusive.”

How the refurbished small play area in the memorial hall gardens will look when work is completed later this year

And she added when the work was complete she was keen to implement a previous council resolution to operate a special weekly morning session for children with special needs, and their families, in the gardens.

In a report to councillors, town clerk, Cathy Whitaker, said: “While there is some appropriate equipment and facilities within the existing arrangement of the gardens, the water feature, sensory wall, and wheelchair-friendly soft fall, it is clear that the small play area, which was not included in the 2019 gardens refurbishment due to budget constraints at the time, is now in need of an upgrade to be fully inclusive and diverse.”

She added that some of the existing equipment had been damaged by vandals and had had to be removed.

The council has managed to secure all the funding for the improvements through grants, £9,220 from the Lottery, and £46,938 from West Suffolk Council’s section 106 play and open spaces funding, which is money paid by developers to enhance local communities.

Cllr Winter said she had been in consultation with the parents of two special needs children and taken their advice when deciding what features to include.

And there will be a combined swing unit with a cradle swing and toddler swing; sensory play panels, a roundabout, which will be fully accessible to children with mobility issues, as well as wheelchair users; a King Arthur two-tower castle-themed multiplay unit; a crawl tunnel, and a motorbike and side car sit-on spring rocker.

There will also be two wheelchair accessible picnic benches elsewhere in the gardens along with six parasol bases for them, and the other existing picnic benches, to provide both safety and shelter.

The play area will also be re-surfaced to make it safer, more accessible, and to reduce maintenance costs.

Cllr Winter, who was given a round of applause for her efforts on the project, said work on the improvements was scheduled to start in October, the week after half term.

The memorial hall gardens, which stand on the site of a former racing yard where Classic winners were trained, were fully refurbished and re-opened in April 2019 after councillors had worked with local school children to decide on a castles and royalty theme for the play area.

It now boasts a castle centrepiece, water feature, zip wire, rustic climbing frame, basket swing, and specially designed sensory wall.