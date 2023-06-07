A 63-year-old man found dead at home by his family struggled throughout his life with alcoholism, an inquest has heard.

Marc Coghlan died at his home in Hillside Heath Road, Newmarket, on November 11 last year.

Coroner Darren Stewart told an inquest in Ipswich today that Mr Coghlan was a very intelligent man, with a successful career as a mangement consultant behind him.

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich. Picture: Mark Westley

However, he had problems with alcohol, and Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard that he had relapsed after taking early retirement.

He also had a history of hypertension and heart issues.

On the day of his death, members of Mr Coghlan’s family found him unconscious at home, having apparently suffocated in his sleep.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

Today, Mr Stewart ruled that Mr Coghlan’s death was due to alcohol-related causes.

The coroner said of Mr Coghlan: “His family describe him as a intelligent, loving and caring man, who struggled significantly with alcoholism, which had a major impact on the quality of his life throughout his years.

“Notwithstanding that, he was able to achieve success as a management accountant, and was able to retire early.

“Sadly, the lack of structure associated with his retirement meant he had numerous relapses in relation to his alcoholism, and his health steadily declined.”