She had just gone to fetch some fish and chips but she never came home.

Seventy years ago 21-year-old Heather Abbott, a young wife and mother, was brutally murdered and her body dragged and dumped in a field just 500 yards from her Freckenham home.

Her killer has never been found.

Heather and Christine Abbott

The grainy photos which appeared in newspapers across the country at the time depicted a vivacious young woman, with everything to live for but, as the police investigation stalled, the tone of those tasked with finding her murderer began to change and it was Heather’s reputation and lifestyle being called into question with veiled suggestions she had been the architect of her own downfall.

Evidence was given at her inquest she had been fond of the company of men and police were convinced she had gone voluntarily to the field where she was later found brutally bludgeoned as her handbag and cycle were found at a spot where it was said she had been known to have left them on previous occasions when she had visited the field with men.

Heather’s 24-year-old husband George Abbott was one of the last people to see his wife alive. He had waited 36 hours to report her missing and, searching with a police officer, discovered his wife’s battered body lying in a hollow in a field off the Worlington Road, the site of old gravel pits.

Newspaper report

Mr Abbott, a driver for a Mildenhall removal company, told police Heather had left their home, a converted Nissen hut on Freckenham’s Pines Estate at around 9.30pm on Friday, August 15. The hut was one of a large number put up originally for the army, but used for civilians after the war when there was a national housing shortage.

“We made the arrangement that if she was back late I would go to bed,” Mr Abbott later told the inquest into his wife’s death.

He said he had gone to bed at 10pm and it was only when he woke the next day, at around 6.30am, he realised Heather had not returned.

After speaking with a neighbour, who said there had been a heavy storm during the night, Mr Abbott told him he thought his wife had probably stayed in Mildenhall, with her father-in-law, or some friends, and leaving their three-year-old daughter Christine in the care of neighbours, he left for work at 7.25am.

Funeral report

At 9pm on Saturday, August 16, he checked with his father and found Heather had not stayed there.

He went home to find their little daughter was now with another neighbour as her mother had still not returned home.

He chatted with the neighbour about where his wife might be, had a meal she cooked for him, and went home. On Sunday he went to work but also made a few inquiries of his own as to his wife’s whereabouts.

Newmarket Journal report

“I saw Mr Bonnett of the Tiger’s Head (pub) I said ‘Just a minute Sid I don’t expect you’ve seen anything of the wife on Friday night or Saturday?’ He said ‘I saw her eating fish and chips in the market place on Friday night.’ I said ‘Thank you very much’ and came around here to the police station,” he told Heather’s inquest.

Clerk Harry Leonard had also seen Heather in the queue at Snushall’s fish shop at around 10.50pm and said she had left alone.

It was the last time anyone, except for her killer, saw her alive.

Heather Abbott's home

At the station, Mr Abbott was told a bicycle, with a child seat, and a woman’s handbag, had been found the day before, abandoned in the Worlington Road, by two local teenagers, John Reeve and George Nunn.

Police had recorded the find but had attached little importance to it as, at that stage, Heather had not been reported missing.

Heather was found with extensive head injuries consistent with a savage assault. No murder weapon was found.

Detectives

It was later established she had been attacked near the road and then dragged feet first, possibly still alive, across the rough ground to the pit where she was eventually found.

There was evidence of her being held tightly, by her wrists, in keeping with a violent struggle as she fought for her life. A post mortem examination later revealed Heather had been strangled but also that she had had sex before she died with, according to the coroner, an indication of force being used although he could not be sure whether she had been raped.

It was her husband, searching with Mildenhall police’s Inspector White, close to where her bicycle was found, who first came across his wife’s body.

The murder scene

“He turned around put his hands to his face and sank to his knees,” said Insp White, who added: “He appeared to be very shocked. He said: ‘I’ve heard of these things happening but I never knew there were such monsters about’.”

When the inspector asked Mr Abbott why he had not reported his wife missing sooner, he said he had been very worried and did not know what to do. He said he and Heather had been on very good terms and they had never had, what he called, a serious quarrel.

The murder saw the launch of a huge police inquiry which was to see detectives from Scotland Yard brought in to oversee the investigation.

Being able to identify suspects using DNA was still more than 30 years away and the fact that Heather’s body had lain undiscovered for so long, and during heavy rain, meant any forensic evidence had been washed away.

The day after Heather’s body was found, an appeal was shown at Mildenhall’s Comet Cinema urging anyone who had seen her, on the Friday evening, to come forward.

Offices conducted house to house inquiries in Freckenham, and Worlington, and shoppers were questioned in Mildenhall’s market place. In all more than 400 statements were taken and among those interviewed were a man, said to be known to police, and women who had been with Heather to fortnightly dances held at Barton Mills.

The finger of suspicion also pointed towards the thousands of US and British servicemen then stationed at the nearby airbase some of whom, it was claimed, Heather had been acquainted with.

After being formally approached by Scotland Yard, the American authorities instigated their own investigation searching quarters for evidence. Special agents from the FBI were flown in to conduct an even more thorough inquiry but they too drew a blank.

It was rumoured at the time the police had a prime suspect but, in absence of a confession or forensic evidence, they could not charge anyone. Many letters were received from the public suggesting who might have been responsible including one from a woman who claimed her husband had seen the murder in a dream.

“As this case is now 70 years old and no police records, or exhibits remain, unfortunately it is unlikely that it will ever be solved,” said a spokesman for Suffolk Police.

“However, should someone come forward with any new information or evidence, the unsolved case team would assess this and progress any opportunities that arose from it.”

Heather Abbott’s funeral was held at St Mary’s Church in Mildenhall on Friday, August 22, 1952. By the time the cortege arrived a crowd of more than 200 had gathered outside largely made up of young women with children in their arms. It was reported there was an unusual silence broken only by the sound of sobbing.

Heather lies in an unmarked grave in the town’s Kingsway cemetery in a corner under the tall trees.

Anyone who believes they may have information that could be of assistance, should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Unsolved Case Team on 01953 423819 or via email: unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk