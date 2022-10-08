Newmarket’s iconic clock tower is to get a major facelift in commemoration of the late Queen and the Platinum Jubilee she celebrated earlier this year.

The red brick tower, which is over 130 years old, was originally built in honour of another Royal milestone, Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, and town councillors have agreed a restoration project which will cost more than £70,000.

The clock tower is Grade II-listed and was originally built by local Newmarket builder, Richard Arber, with the costs met by public subscription.

Newmarket's iconic clock tower is to get a major facelift. Picture: Mark Westley

Officially opened in 1890 by the town’s MP, James Lowther, it had stone drinking fountains on three sides and bore the inscription’ 1837 Jubilate Victoriae 1887’.

The clock, which was made by Smith of Derby, was supplied by local jeweller, Mr A Wigg, and donated by local racehorse trainer Charles Blanton. It is still wound by hand.

Back in 2018, the town council, concerned about the deterioration of the tower, commissioned a survey report into its condition by historic building specialists the Morton Partnership. It recommended extensive cleaning, repair, and conservation of stonework, brickwork, masonry and roof tiling, with a protective coating and sealant applied to the ironwork and clock face and the replacement of damaged and missing panes of stained glass.

Initial costings for the work suggested it would be around £77,000 and town councillors had looked at taking out a public works loan over 20 years to cover the cost of the work, but they have been able to find the funds from the council’s current budget and its reserves.

Councillors heard last month it was also hoped to secure further funding from the locality budgets of the town’s Suffolk county councillors. The authority had tried to secure heritage fund grants for the work but was unsuccessful.

After putting the work out to tender the council agreed to award the restoration contract to award-winning restoration specialists, F A Valiant, which is based in Barrow, just outside Newmarket.

Town mayor Cllr Philippa Winter said it was important that the clock tower was preserved and would remain the iconic building the town jn has always been proud of.

“It’s a fitting and permanent way for the town to commemorate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” she said.