Snailwell Road in Newmarket remains closed after 9,000 litres of flood water removed
Published: 16:39, 04 March 2024
| Updated: 16:57, 04 March 2024
Tankers have removed 9,000 litres of water from a closed road following major flooding.
Snailwell Road in Newmarket flooded over the weekend and has been shut since Saturday night.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said tankers will be returning to the road this evening to try and clear the remaining water.
It is near a closed section of the A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge.
The closure will remain in place until further notice.