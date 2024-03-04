Home   Newmarket   News   Article

By Sam Harrison
sam.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:39, 04 March 2024
 | Updated: 16:57, 04 March 2024

Tankers have removed 9,000 litres of water from a closed road following major flooding.

Snailwell Road in Newmarket flooded over the weekend and has been shut since Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said tankers will be returning to the road this evening to try and clear the remaining water.

An emergency closure is in place at Snailwell Road in Newmarket. Picture: Dan Launder
An emergency closure is in place at Snailwell Road in Newmarket. Picture: Dan Launder
The flooded road on Saturday at around 11.15am. Picture: Debbie JT
The flooded road on Saturday at around 11.15am. Picture: Debbie JT

It is near a closed section of the A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge.

The closure will remain in place until further notice.

