Five motorcyclists were caught by police on the A14 riding at an alleged 127mph.

A spokesperson for Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the group were travelling on the A14 eastbound in the Newmarket area at around 11.20am.

They branded the incident, which saw the riders travel and alleged 57mph over the 70mph speed limit, as unbelievable.

The spokesperson said: "Words escaped me when I had to speak with a rider who was travelling at 127mph.

"I heard them coming before I saw them and was shocked when there were five bikes in a group all travelling at the same speed.

"A death waiting to happen on our roads," the officer added.