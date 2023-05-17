Tributes have been paid to former Newmarket Journal photographer Vernon Place, who died last week at the age of 89.

A life-long resident of Isleham, Vernon’s links to the Journal had begun long before he became its photographer in 1982, as his mother, Nellie, had been the newspaper’s village correspondent for many years.

Already a well-known commercial, and wedding photographer, Vernon initally concentrated on advertising when he first joined the Journal team but he quickly moved to news coverage and for the next 17 years became the face of the paper, covering everything from Royal visits to retirement presentations.

Former Journal photographer Vernon Place to whom tributes have been paid following his death at the age of 89

But working for the Journal was just a small part of Vernon’s life. In 1984, he joined forces with Margaret Minns, then a special needs teacher at Newmarket Upper School, to stage a carol concert there.

The following year it moved to Laureate Primary School and such was its success that the pair then hired Tattersalls sales ring, where the concert has been held ever since. He was the concert's conductor for 35 years until he finally handed over the baton in 2019.

More recently the concert has been held under the banner of Newmarket Rotary Club, of which Vernon had been a member since 1984, president from 1995-96, and awarded its highest honour, the Paul Harris Fellowship, in 1997.

Current Rotary members Vernon Smith, Alan Shand, Colin McCarty and Michael Knights, have all paid tribute. “He was an old-school gentleman who was always polite and sought to help people whether it be in business or socially and he had anecdotes and stories by the sackful to engage his listeners,” said Mr McCarty.

“He was always cheerful and ready to help anyone who needed him,” said Mr Knights. Mr Shand added: “He was a gentle man,” and Mr Smith said: ”Vernon was a great ambassador not only for Rotary, of which he was made an honorary member, but for the community as a whole.”

Vernon was pre-deceased by his wife, Brenda, and son Graham. He is survived by his son Adrian, three grandsons, Matthew, Philip, and Robert, and his two-month-old great grandson, Theo, who he was able to hold just before he died at the Arthur Rank Hospice on Tuesday May 9.

Journal content editor Alison Hayes said: “Vernon was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I knew. He never had a bad day and I know all the reporters at the Journal, who worked with him over the years, held him in the highest regard.

“He took a huge pride in his work and always put people at their ease, so much so that they requested he be the photographer sent to cover their event. To them he was the Journal and he had their respect and trust.”