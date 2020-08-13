Staff at Mildenhall College Academy have said it is "without doubt" many of its students' A-level grades were lower than they would have earned if they sat the exams.

Pupils from the Sheldrick Way sixth form opened their results today, with 99 per cent passing and some 73 per cent earning an A* to C in their A-levels or a distinction* to merit.

Grades for its 74 students have been set by a prediction after exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and staff at the Academy Transformation Trust school have expressed their disappointment at how many grades have been lowered by the exam board standardisation model.

The school said these fell below the grades students would have earned if they had sat the exams.

Nicola Hood, principal at the school, said: "This has been a difficult time for our students and we are delighted with how they have managed and coped with the situation.

"We know how hard the students worked throughout their study programmes and during the lockdown period. Despite changes to come of the centre assessed grades, our students have done incredibly well and I wish them all the best of luck in their future endeavours."

Top achievers at the school included Barnaby Seaman, who earned two A* and two As in physics, further maths, computer science and maths and is now set to study aero-mechanical engineering at the University of Strathclyde.

Another top achiever was Claire Payra, who earned top marks in business studies and a C in maths, and will now be going to the University of East Anglia to study accounting and finance. She will be joined at the university by Dimitrii Hird-Lewis at the university, who scored A* in further maths and two As in maths and physics, and is set to study natural sciences.

But the sixth form said there are now appeals under way because the academy said many results did not reflect students' on-going performance and that mock results had been disregarded with no clear pattern or methodology.

Susan Byles, regional education director at the trust, said: "Without doubt some of the students have been awarded grades which are lower than they deserve and I share the principal’s disappointment in an external standardisation model which appears to pay no heed to the individual student’s ability, progress made or hard work to date."

She added she will be supporting the academy and pupils in making grade appeals.

Across England more than a third of A-level results were downgraded by one grade, with just over three per cent lowered by two.

