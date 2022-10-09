Shoeing horses – it’s an ancient craft with a rich history. For thousands of years humans have worked with metals to make horseshoes for our equine companions.

It’s the age of this unique skill that might deceive people into thinking that all farriers are of a certain generation. But there are fresh faces stepping into the industry with a burning passion for the craft and a strong desire to continue to stoke the flames of this profession and its mastery.

Two young people carrying this forward are 16-year-old Henry Prentice and 22-year-old Angus Rowe, who are both apprentices working at Elite Farriery and Consultancy in Isleham. They are each in different stages of their four-year apprenticeships, with Henry just starting out and Angus coming to the end of his.

Both Angus and Henry are enrolled on a four-year apprenticeship course. Picture: Mark Westley

A passion for horses is what drove both of them into the profession, but for Angus, who lives in Newmarket, being a farrier wasn’t something he always wanted to do.

He said: “When I was younger, I rode and drove horses. I did a lot of dressage and showing. Then I started working as a groom when I finished school at 16.

“My brother is a farrier and because of that, I thought ‘I don’t really want to copy him’. I also didn’t think I could do it.

Henry Prentice, 16, and Angus Rowe, 22, are apprentices working at Elite Farriery and Consultancy based in Isleham. Picture: Mark Westley

“It then got to a stage when I was 17/18 that I realised what I want from life is to have enough money to have a family. Being a farrier is a good way to work with horses but still earn good money and it’s something that’s really interesting.

“When you’re younger, you look at farriers as quite a cool person.”

Angus’ training consists of college classes, which he does every six months at Myerscough College, in Preston. When there, he undertakes starter block exams, both theory and practical, and must learn as much anatomy, from a horse’s shoulder down, as a vet would. He then has to do end of block exams and, once he passes his exams, he can move on to the next stage of learning and will do another six months on the job.

Angus, from Newmarket, didn't always want to be a farrier. Picture: Mark Westley

“When you start, you begin with the basics, which are removing shoes and barefoot trimming,” Angus said.

“As you go through your apprenticeship, you expand on your skills and you learn a bit more. You learn how to trim for shoes, how to fit shoes, clench shoes and nail.”

There are many routes a newly qualified farrier can take. Angus is considering staying in Newmarket to continue the skill of shoeing racehorses, but there are opportunities abroad or farriers can set up their own businesses.

“I’ve got to make the decision either to stay in Newmarket and work for someone here and then start picking up my own clients or I could move to Cheltenham where my brother works and work with him,” Angus said.

“But I don’t really want to move away because if you learn to shoe racehorses it’s a skill you don’t really want to forget about.”

For Angus, one of the biggest appeals of the job is that it’s highly skilled and because of this he thinks more young people should consider a career in farriery.

Angus is considering staying in Newmarket after he has qualified because he doesn't want to forget the skill of shoeing racehorses. Picture: Mark Westley

“A machine will never be able to shoe a horse,” he said.

“The shoes are machine made, majority of the time, so you buy them in from a supply shop, but traditionally the farrier would also be a blacksmith and they would make the shoe as well.

“That’s one of the great things about the job, it will never be taken away from you.”

Similarly to Angus, Henry, who lives in Rede, near Bury St Edmunds, had also grown up around horses and from a young age knew he wanted to be a farrier.

Henry said: “I’ve been around horses all my life. My father used to do the heavy horses and when the farrier came around I’d always be interested in watching what he does.

Henry's father used to work with heavy horses. Picture: Mark Westley

“The process of making shoes and getting hands on with horses always fascinated me. I’d also spend a lot of time with a show producer and that really got me into horses, so having a farriery has always been my dream job.”

Henry has not yet started his college training, but will join the February intake next year. Because of this, he is limited to what he is allowed to do at the moment. He can do barefoot trimming, which is when a farrier will tidy up the horse’s foot and round it off, and is also learning to make concave and plain stamp shoes.

Henry, from Rede, near Bury St Edmunds, is learning barefoot trimming and how to make concave and plain stamp horseshoes. Picture: Mark Westley

Currently Henry is unsure which route he’ll take in the future and has his sights set on learning the trade and qualifying at the end of the four years.

Just like Angus, Henry also believes that more young people should consider entering the profession.

“It would be a great thing for young people to do,” he said.

“I started as soon as I left school because there are so many aspects to learn. It’s a very nice community and there’s a lot of people who look after you and support you. Everyone wants you to be the best you can possibly be It’s great that you learn all the theory side of things and you’ve also got the practical side such as making and fitting shoes - things that really appealed to me.”

The process

For those who are not clued up on the world of farriery, there are different methods of shoeing a horse.

There are hotsets for normal horses, such as dressage horses, cobs and happy hackers. For the bigger horses, the shoes are made to fit. To shape them, the shoes need to be hot and an anvil is used.

In farriery, horses can be fitted for shoes hot or cold. Picture: Mark Westley

Racehorses are fitted for shoes cold. This is because the horses are younger and the steel and aluminium plates used are lightweight. The farrier can then shape them with a tool called a stall jack.

Angus said: “Hotset work is a bit more slow pace, it takes longer to do and you have to drive to different places.

“But when you shoe racehorses you’re just in one yard and there could be 30 horses in the smaller yards and 100/150 in the bigger yards.”