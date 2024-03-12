A much-loved Newmarket resident, former stable lad, stallion man and animal trust worker has died aged 84.

John White was known to many people in Newmarket after living in the town for 70 years.

He died on February 26 after battling dementia.

John White. Picture courtesy of the White family

Originally from Birmingham, Mr White moved to Newmarket at the age of 14.

He first worked as an apprentice stable lad to race horse trainer, Jack Watts, at Stanley House and Machell Place Stables.

He then moved went to Derisley Wood and Dalham Hall Stud as a stallion man; where his charges included thoroughbred champion, Great Nephew.

In his later years, he worked until the age of 79 for the Animal Heath Trust, which led to him winning an invite to the Queen’s Garden Party.

His roles at the trust included caretaking, gardening, delivery and collecting from local veterinary practices.

On retiring, he continued to work within the community to looking after gardens for residents. Gardening was his passion.

Son Chalky said: “Dad will be sadly missed by all. A well known figure, he was a friend to many.

“He battled through dementia and retained his independence until the end.”

Mr White leaves six children, grandchildren and great grandchildren His funeral will take place on April 3 at West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby.