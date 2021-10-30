A popular village postman has been given an award for his years of service.

Warren Knight had become a familiar figure as Gazeley's regular postman for the past 11 years.

But now, due to a re-organisation by the post office, he has been moved to a different round.

Warren Knight Gazeley postman

The parish council voted to present Warren with a Civic Pride Award, the first person living outside Gazeley to receive the honour since it was inaugurated five years ago, and villagers gathered near the church for the presentation.

“Warren has gone above and beyond the call of duty in his willingness to help the residents of Gazeley on many occasions and he will be sadly missed here”, said parish clerk Lynne Francis.

“We thank him and wish him all the best for the future.”

