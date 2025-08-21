A dance group has been left reeling and frustrated after losing its home in Newmarket High Street.

More than 40 people enjoyed ceroc dance lessons - a form of modern jive - on Monday nights at the King Edward VII Memorial Hall but they are no longer able to use the building’s main room.

Newmarket Town Council has now moved some of its meetings from the upstairs council chamber into the main hall meaning the group has been forced to look for a new venue.

David Walker, 60, is the director of the Ceroc UK franchise for the Cambridge area, and has been running the sessions with his wife Alma, 61, at the memorial hall for three years.

The pair have seen the group grow from just 10 members to up to 45 regular attendees.

David, of Linton, said: “It was not easy to build our numbers in Newmarket and we’ve put a lot of effort into this so I’m disappointed that the council has pulled the plug on us.

David and Alma have been running their dance sessions in Newmarket for three years

“Of course they run the memorial hall, but it’s so hard to find a suitable venue with a nice floor and plenty of parking nearby. I have looked at more than 10 places around Newmarket, but nothing is suitable or available.

“The situation is very frustrating more than anything. The council should be supporting us rather than putting obstacles in the way. It’s a bit confusing and a real shame.”

After learning of the council’s decision, he contacted MP Nick Timothy, who got in touch with the authority.

David with dance members Isabel Cross, Tina Biggs, Sandra Dean, Rosalind Dannhauser, and Alma

Mr Timothy then forwarded the council’s response to David.

“They said they need access for disabled councillors, despite there being a lift. They said we damaged equipment, but we did not. They said we overran, we did not,” David said.

A spokesperson for Newmarket Town Council confirmed some of its meetings must now be held in the main hall on a select number of Monday evenings over the coming months but declined to comment further.