The organiser of a popular farmers market in a village has spoken of her pride ahead of its 10th anniversary.

The first Freckenham Farmers Market was held on March 28, 2015, in the village hall, located between Newmarket and Mildenhall.

Fast forward a decade and the market has grown from seven stalls to more than 20 stalls and has provided a stepping stone for small businesses in the area to grow.

The Freckenham Farmers Market last year with organiser Jane Leitch (white jumper). Picture: Mark Westley

Two businesses that used to appear at the Freckenham Farmers Market include Barleycorn, based in Mildenhall, and Just Seed Farm Shop, based in Worlington.

On Saturday, the market, which runs from 10am to midday, will return to Freckenham Village Hall, with a number of stalls selling a variety of items lined up.

Jane Leitch, 65, who has organised the markets for the last decade, said: “It’s a special occasion and achievement to still be a thriving popular market after 10 years.

A plantation farm fruit and vegetable stall

“I look back on how we’ve grown and we’ve come such a long way. We now have more than 20 stalls if we go outside which is great.

“The stallholders all say Freckenham may not be their biggest market but they love coming to our friendly village hall with homemade refreshments.

“I always look forward to the market but I do worry about the weather and who will come and support the stallholders, but it always turns out fine on the day and we all help each other.

The first Freckenham Farmers Market was on March 28, 2015

“I take huge pride in knowing the market is a great community activity to have in our independent building, run by trustees like myself as well as a little army of extra volunteers too.”

Jane, who has lived in Freckenham since 1994, has expressed her gratitude to those who have attended the market over the years.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for supporting the market and the loyal customers who come regularly,” she said.

“Stallholders have said Freckenham may not be their biggest market, but it has the most friendly and loyal customers, which is lovely to hear.

“I have received comments from many kind customers about how much people enjoy the market and sometimes we even have villagers come along as they know it's a great way of catching up with everyone in one place.”

Jane also thanked Cecilia Gillington, who although moved away six months after the first market, helped to set it up along with Jane.

Refreshments are available at the market and dogs are welcome but only in the garden.

Jane said the cakes that are made by volunteers Marilyn and Debbie are always a big seller to have with a cup of tea.