A talented young DJ died after a taking a fatal combination of drugs at an all-night music event, an inquest heard yesterday.

James Diss, from Linton Close, Newmarket, visited The Warehouse Project in Manchester on the evening of September 24 last year.

The 20-year-old travelled to the club from Bristol where he was due to start a course at the British Institute of Music Management just a few days later.

James Diss was gaining a significant following as a DJ and music producer

There he met friends who travelled to the event from Suffolk.

After the young student took a combination of an unspecified amount of ecstasy and ketamine during the music event, he collapsed and was rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary.

He died around an hour later on September 25.

At the inquest at Manchester City Coroner's Court on Monday, senior coroner Nigel Meadows warned of the dangers of taking drugs.

"This is probably every parent's worst nightmare," he said.

"James was off to the next stage of a very happy life, and the next thing they [his parents] knew, there was a phone call. There can't be anything worse.

"What this demonstrates, yet again, is there is no such thing as recreational drug taking.

"I have dealt with many cases of people dying, and it can be from any drug.

"You don't know what is in them, or how they will combine.

"It is playing Russian roulette with your life."

James, a former pupil of Newmarket Academy, had completed an accountancy apprenticeship before deciding he wanted to pursue a career in music.

His reputation as a DJ and record producer was already taking off - both in his hometown and he had also secured a residency as a DJ in Bristol.

Described by his family as a 'warm, caring son and brother', he called his parents regularly including on the night of his visit to the Manchester club to say how much he was looking forward to the event, which featured different acts.

A police investigation concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Diss' death.

A postmortem indicated a mix of alcohol, ecstacy (MDMA) and ketamine in his bloodstream.

But a toxicologist concluded that his death was a result of the MDMA and ketamine combined.

Mr Meadows said Mr Diss had suffered a 'very significant and rapid reaction' to the combination of the drugs.

He concluded his death was drug-related.

