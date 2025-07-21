An award-winning wedding venue just outside Newmarket has celebrated its 1,000th wedding since it opened for nuptials.

The Granary Estates reached the major milestone this month. Based in Parsonage Farm Lane, in Wood Ditton, the venue first opened its barn doors to weddings in April 2013 as part of a diversification project for it owners the Taylor family’s working farm.

Over the past 12 years, the business has grown into one of the region’s most sought-after wedding venues, welcoming couples from across the country to celebrate in its restored barns and countryside surroundings.

Guy and Georgie Taylor, owners of The Granary Estates. Picture: Lee Allison Photography

“Reaching 1,000 weddings is a huge moment for us,” said owner Guy Taylor. “It’s testament to the dedication of our incredible team and a reflection of how far we’ve come. From a diversification idea to a thriving, award-winning venue. We feel proud to be part of so many people’s stories.”

He said that from the earliest days, the venue was built on family values and a desire to give back to the area through employment opportunities, supplier partnerships and community spirit.

“We wanted to bring something positive to the area and give new life to old buildings,” said Mr Taylor. “It’s turned into something bigger than we ever imagined.”

The entrance to the flint barn. Picture: Victoria Mitchell Photography

Beth Elwood, business and operations manager, added: “Behind every wedding is months of planning, co-ordination and hard work, and we love every moment of it. For us, the magic is in the details, and reaching this milestone only strengthens our commitment to delivering incredible experiences.”

The Granary Estates is a sympathetically restored and renovated 18th-century barn home with fully equipped accommodation, and a team of dedicated wedding planners on hand.

As well as hosting weddings and events it remains a working family farm alongside hosting weddings and events.