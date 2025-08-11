An iconic Newmarket hotel is on the market in a bid to ‘breathe new life’ into the venue.

The Rutland Arms Hotel, which is owned by Review Hotels Ltd, closed in 2019.

The historic Grade II listed building, in High Street, operated as a 46-bedroom hotel with a restaurant, bar and event facilities.

Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket. Picture: Christie & Co

It has planning permission for a renovation to transform it into a 72-bedroom upscale boutique hotel.

A new-build next to the Rutland Arms, in Palace Street, would house 44 of the proposed 72 guest bedrooms.

Permission includes four meeting rooms, a 140-seat restaurant, open-plan bar with private lounges, a kitchen, offices, staff facilities and a 17-space car park.

Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket. Picture: Christie & Co

Alexander Smith, surveyor at Cheffins which is handling the sale alongside joint agents Christie & Co, said: “With full planning permission already secured, it presents an exceptional opportunity for a hotel operator to breathe new life into an iconic building in the world’s horseracing capital.

“With the interior fully stripped back, a new owner can begin fit out and refurbishment immediately.

“I expect strong interest from hotel operators worldwide, as the property offers the chance to fill a clear gap in the market for an upscale hotel in the centre of the town.

“It may also be of interest for local investors or those involved in the horseracing industry.”

The site includes a 0.27 acre parcel of land, in Palace Street.

The Rutland Arms Hotel was established as The Ram Inn, before being rebuilt by the fifth Duke of Rutland in 1815.

The four-storey hotel had an annex connecting it to a walkway over Palace Street, which was demolished in 2020.

Simon Jackaman, director - hotels at Christie & Co, said: “The Rutland Arms Hotel offers a unique opportunity to acquire a landmark freehold property in the centre of a well-known town and establish a high-quality operation, or explore possible alternative uses, subject to the appropriate necessary planning approvals being granted.”

Review Hotels Ltd bought the hotel in 2018 and began planning to restore it to its former glory by building a new extension to replace the dated rooms block opposite the hotel in Palace Street.

It was originally hoped the hotel and new extension would be open by December 2021 but the plan stalled as members of West Suffolk Council’s legal team failed to sort out legally binding covenants on part of the land at the back of the nearby TKMaxx store which was needed for the extension and the owners were kept waiting for necessary approvals, a delay which cost them millions of pounds.

In June 2022, the hotel’s owners issued a statement which said due to the delays the financial backers of the project no longer had the ability to see the project through and had been left with no option than to look for investors to take the project forward.

The hotel had been due to go under the auctioneer’s hammer in December 2023.

The price is on application to Cheffins and Christie & Co.

