The A11 near Newmarket has reopened after it was closed both ways due to a police-led incident after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Police, ground and air ambulances were alerted to the scene on the southbound route, outside Red Lodge, at 2.10pm, following reports of a medical emergency.

One person, a man, was taken by ground ambulance to hospital.

The A11 near Red Lodge is currently blocked both ways. Picture: Google

The A11, at the junction with the B1085, was closed off, but reopened shortly before 4pm.

At its peak, there was about a mile of congestion building up on the southbound route.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called after reports that a man was in cardiac arrest in a vehicle on the southbound A11.

“An ambulance, two ambulance officer vehicles, the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“A man was treated on scene before being transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.”