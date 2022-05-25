A14 blocked near Newmarket after crash between car and lorry
Published: 08:26, 25 May 2022
| Updated: 08:28, 25 May 2022
The A14 is blocked and there is seven miles of congestion near Newmarket after a crash between a car and a lorry.
Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway at 6.51am following reports of a collision.
A police spokesperson said no injuries have been reported, with damage only suffered to the vehicles.
Traffic is being diverted off the carriageway at junction 39 at Kentford.
In a post on Twitter, National Highways East said traffic is being delayed as far as junction 41, with motorists urged to allow for extra time for their journey.