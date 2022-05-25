The A14 is blocked and there is seven miles of congestion near Newmarket after a crash between a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway at 6.51am following reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson said no injuries have been reported, with damage only suffered to the vehicles.

Lanes are blocked on the #A14 between J38 and J37 westbound due to a multi-vehicle collision. @SuffolkPolice are at the scene and dealing. Please allow extra time for your journey as congestion is approx. 7 miles on approach and back to J41. pic.twitter.com/tkWOnMAtd4 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 25, 2022

Traffic is being diverted off the carriageway at junction 39 at Kentford.

In a post on Twitter, National Highways East said traffic is being delayed as far as junction 41, with motorists urged to allow for extra time for their journey.