The A14 is currently blocked near Newmarket after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Traffic on the westbound carriageway has been brought to a standstill following the collision, leading to 4.5 miles of congestion and delays of around 40 minutes.

In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson for National Highways East said traffic is 'now starting to starting to ease', although one lane remains shut.

Junction 37 near Newmarket is currently closed. Picture: Phil Fuller

However, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the lorry was blocking both lanes.

The spokesperson added that the crash was damage only.