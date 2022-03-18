A14 blocked near Newmarket after crash involving car and lorry
Published: 12:04, 18 March 2022
| Updated: 12:06, 18 March 2022
The A14 is currently blocked near Newmarket after a crash involving a car and a lorry.
Traffic on the westbound carriageway has been brought to a standstill following the collision, leading to 4.5 miles of congestion and delays of around 40 minutes.
In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson for National Highways East said traffic is 'now starting to starting to ease', although one lane remains shut.
However, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the lorry was blocking both lanes.
The spokesperson added that the crash was damage only.