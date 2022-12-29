The A14 has partially reopened near Newmarket after a crash involving an overturned lorry.

In a post on Twitter, National Highways East said they have been called to a collision on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 for the A11.

A spokesperson said: "Our traffic officers have just arrived on scene and we'll be fully closing the road imminently."

The A14 has partially reopened near Newmarket. Picture: iStock

Minor injuries have been reported, according to a Suffolk Police spokesman.

One lane of the carriageway has reopened, but lanes two and three remain shut.

The AA Traffic Map is showing there are delays of around 48 minutes in the area.

Officers remain on scene at a significant RTC along the #A14 Eastbound at #Newmarket

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, not join at the A142 and to expect long delays @NSRAPT @CambsCops @Suff_highways

#1088 pic.twitter.com/NgrsEwlx6B — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) December 29, 2022

Mildenhall Police has advised motorists to avoid the area and expect long delays.