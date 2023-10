The A14 near Newmarket has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police and firefighters were alerted to the eastbound route, between junction 35 at Stow cum Quy, and junction 36, at Nine Mile Hill, shortly after 4.30pm.

Four engines, two from Cambridge, one from Cottenham, and one from Newmarket, were at the scene.

The A14 is blocked after a crash. Picture: Phil Fuller

The route reopened at 6pm.