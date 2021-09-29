Traffic is building on the A14 near Newmarket as fire crews battle a car blaze.

Police were called to the scene at 3.40pm to reports of a broken down vehicle on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 35 and 37.

Officers called the fire service after they smelled smoke and a short time later the vehicle caught fire.

Three fire crews, two from Cambridge and one from Newmarket, attended the scene and extinguished the flames.

All lanes were initially closed and one has now reopened.

Drivers are facing delays of up to 50 minutes, with traffic tailing back towards Bottisham.

Suffolk Police are also on the scene and have been approached for comment.

