The A14 is moving more freely now after seven miles of tailbacks and severe congestion were reported between Kentford and Newmarket earlier today.

Highways England said the traffic issues 'could have been related to a broken down vehicle causing issues on the A11', with an A14 lane closure also as being in place along the Newmarket bypass.

Live traffic updates show some patchy congestion remains along the bypass, but the situation has improved significantly since 11am today, when problems were first reported by the Cambs Travel News Twitter feed.

Short delays are currently being reported on the A14 around junctions 37 and 38, with some congestion also showing in central Newmarket.

Rush hour may yet cause traffic to build in the next few hours.

