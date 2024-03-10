The A14 has reopened outside a Suffolk town after a car fire spread to a pump at a petrol station.

Emergency services were at the scene of the blaze at Newmarket Rowley Mile garage along the major route heading eastbound between junction 36 and junction 37.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police advised drivers to avoid the area after the eastbound carriageway was closed.

The fire at Newmarket Rowley Mile garage along the A14. Picture: Charlotte Meddings

The fire from the vehicle spread to the petrol pump and the canopy.

Four engines from Cambridge and two from Newmarket were in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control.