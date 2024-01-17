The A14 is closed after a vehicle crashed into the central reservation with long delays on the route.

Police were called at about 2.30pm today to reports of a car that crashed into the central reservation heading eastbound and also hit another vehicle between junctions 40 and 41 near Kentford.

A social media post from National Highways said the road was blocked and that motorists should use local roads as a diversion.

Police were called this afternoon to reports of a car that crashed into the central reservation on the A14 near Kentford. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said there was a rolling block on the heading eastbound with debris on both carriageways.

An air ambulance was called but was stood down as injuries from the incident were not believed to be life-threatening.

Two fire engines from Newmarket and one from Bury St Edmunds attended the scene.

According to the AA map, there are severe delays in the area.