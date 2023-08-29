There were severe delays on the A14 this morning after the major route was closed in both directions following a serious crash.

National Highways have confirmed that the road has now reopened eastbound between junction 38 and junction 39 (Kentford), and westbound between junction 39 and junction 37 (Exning), near Newmarket, following a collision between a HGV and a car.

According to a spokesperson for National Highways on social media, there are now no significant residual delays on approach.

National Highways has said the A14 is closed between Kentford (junction 39) and Exning (junction 37), due to a serious collision this morning. Picture: Highways England

Highways had been alerted to the incident at 4.55am today and traffic caught in the closure was being turned around to leave the scene.

Road users travelling westbound were advised to follow a diversion route and drivers were advised to take alternative routes.