Suffolk Police have launched an investigation after a BMW crashed into three vehicles and a fuel pump at a service station just outside Newmarket last week.

A white BMW 1 Series was involved in a crash with three other vehicles and a fuel pump at the BP service station on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket, between junction 36 and 37 on Wednesday at about 7.20am.

The crash caused significant damage to the pump, and the petrol station had to close for more than 15 hours after fuel started leaking at the forecourt.

BP on the A14, eastbound, near Newmarket (45971267)

Crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended to make the scene safe. There were no serious injuries.

Today a police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, including any motorists who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting reference CAD 38 of March 31."

