The A14 westbound between junction 36 and 37 near Exning was partially blocked this afternoon following a crash involving a lorry.

The HGV blocked lanes two and three for over 30 minutes.

Highways traffic officers attended and recovery was called.

The road is now clear and all lanes have been reopened.

