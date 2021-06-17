Traffic cops had to ram into the side of a car to stop it being driven the wrong way on the A14.

Three men were arrested earlier today near Newmarket after trying to get away from police at the Cambridgeshire and Suffolk border, with officers left with no choice but to use their own vehicle to stop them.

As soon as the suspects spotted the police car they u-turned up the wrong way up the slip road on the A14 at Burwell, and stated driving along the eastbound carriageway into oncoming traffic.

Cambs cops rammed into the side of a car just outside Newmarket to stop it driving down the wrong side of the A14 (48326084)

Pictures from the scene show both the getaway car and the police vehicle damaged after officers crashed into the side of them to stop the suspects carrying on in the wrong direction.

The silver car, used by the three men, had its driver's side door dented and the front right wheel at a 45 degree angle to the car.

And the police car has serious damage, too, with its driver's side front tyre ripped off the wheel and damage to the bonnet and wing mirror.

Traffic cops had to ram into the side of a car to stop it being driven the wrong way on the A14.

A Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit spokesman said: "We'd rather damage a police vehicle in a controlled manner than risk the subject vehicle going head on with a member of the public, possibly resulting in serious injury or a fatality.

"By u-turning up the slip road the driver has already shown themselves willing to take very high risks."

When they were eventually stopped by quick thinking officers, they made off on foot, but they were soon caught.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft, and perverting the course of justice.

Two other men, aged 22 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The three men are now being questioned by detectives at Parkside Police Station, in Cambridge, where they remain in custody.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket