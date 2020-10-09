Police stopped a driver on the A14 at Newmarket after clocking him speeding allegedly well over 100mph.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team called the driver out on Twitter, who excused the incident by saying they were 'late getting home'.

Police say the driver had hit 112mph.

A14 Newmarket (42629155)

Google Maps

"Let's hope they allow more time to get to the magistrates' court," they told Twitter followers.

The incident came to light on Wednesday.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here: https://www.suffolknews.co.uk/news/crime/

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

https://www.suffolknews.co.uk/newmarket/