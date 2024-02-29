Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route as two lanes on the A14 near Newmarket remain shut due to flooding.

National Highways has been working at the scene on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge due to the flooding which has caused issues since last Thursday.

Three gulley suckers and two tankers are working in tandem and lane three has re-opened but may close again due to the weather.

Despite removing 300,000 litres of water since yesterday, there is still water at the site and work will continue throughout this week.

Lanes one and two remain closed due to the persistent standing water.

Simon Amor, head of scheme delivery, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to local communities. The team is making every effort to remove the standing water in all lanes.

“However, they are facing challenges as the water continues to return after removal. We urge drivers to avoid the area, if possible.”

“Lane three is now re-open, but there's a chance we might need to close it again if heavy rain is expected.”

Investigations continue to find the source of the flooding.