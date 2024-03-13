An entry slip on a flood-hit section of the A14, near Newmarket, will be closed tonight while emergency pumping work continues.

National Highways has been working on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge for more than two weeks.

The team is using a high-volume pump to remove water to ensure that the carriageway remains clear of any flooding and to enable lanes two and three to be kept open.

An entry slip on the A14, near Newmarket, will be closed tonight while emergency pumping work continues. Picture: National Highways

A spokesman said the A14 entry slip at junction 37 will be closed from 9pm tonight to 5am tomorrow for drainage work to support the pump on lane one.

Lanes two and three remain open, but lane one is closed for the time being.

A speed limit restriction of 40 mph is in effect for safety reasons.

Speeds through the lane restriction will be monitored and action will be taken for non-compliance with the speed limit.

National Highways is working with partners, including the Environment Agency, to resolve the issue.

Martin Fellows, National Highways’ regional director, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to drivers and local communities. The team is making every effort to re-open all lanes as soon as possible. This flooding issue continues to be a regional priority, and we are seeking assistance from all parties.

“Our roads keep the country moving, keep families connected and businesses in business, so our roadworkers are vital to everyone’s wellbeing, and their wellbeing is vital to us.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are currently working with partners at National Highways around the flooding issues on the A14 at Newmarket.

“Following the exceptional rainfall in the area over the last few months, the ground is very saturated and groundwater levels are high.

“We currently have a groundwater flood alert in force for areas of Newmarket.”