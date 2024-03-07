An entry slip on a flood-hit section of the A14 near Newmarket will be closed tonight.

National Highways has been working on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge after the problem began more than a fortnight ago.

The flooding has been caused by high groundwater levels and more than 12 million litres of water have been removed since last week – roughly equivalent to five Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Following a full closure last night and the reopening of lanes two and three this morning, a speed limit restriction of 40 mph is in effect.

However, National Highways will close the A14 eastbound entry slip tonight between 9pm and 5am to allow for further investigations.

Lane one will stay closed for survey works for the time being.