The A14 eastbound will be closed overnight due to ongoing flooding near Newmarket.

National Highways has been working to resolve the issue between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge.

The problem started a fortnight ago and more than 10 million litres of water have been removed since last week, roughly equivalent to four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Pumps have been continuously operating since Sunday and there are 10 tankers at the location.

National Highways is working with partners, including the Environment Agency.

The A14 eastbound will be fully closed tonight from 9pm to 5am to undertake further work.

Starting tomorrow morning, after the reopening of lane three, a speed limit restriction of 40 mph will be in effect during the daytime.

Martin Fellows, National Highways’ regional director, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to drivers and local communities.

“The team is making every effort to remove the standing water in all lanes. This flooding issue is now a regional priority, and we are seeking assistance from all parties.”

With the source of the flooding believed to be from high water levels in the area, it could be some time before the water recedes and National Highways is urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are currently working with partners at National Highways around the flooding issues on the A14 at Newmarket.

“Following the exceptional rainfall in the area over the last few months, the ground is very saturated and groundwater levels are high.

“We currently have a groundwater flood alert in force for areas of Newmarket.”