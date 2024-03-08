One lane on the A14 outside a Suffolk town will remain closed over the weekend after more than a fortnight of flooding.

National Highways has been working on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge after the problem began more than a fortnight ago.

Teams took advantage of the lane one closure today to pick up litter along the major route.

National Highways said that lanes 2 and 3 will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, and they are working with partners, including the Environment Agency, to resolve the issue.

Drivers affected by the extensive flooding have taken a lighter approach to the issue by leaving sarcastic comments on a recently set-up Tripadvisor page.

National Highways’ Regional Director, Martin Fellows, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to drivers and local communities.

“The team is making every effort to re-open all lanes as soon as possible.

“This flooding issue continues to be a regional priority and we are seeking assistance from all parties.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are currently working with partners at National Highways around the flooding issues on the A14 at Newmarket.

“Following the exceptional rainfall in the area over the last few months, the ground is very saturated and groundwater levels are high.

“We currently have a groundwater flood alert in force for areas of Newmarket.”