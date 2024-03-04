Flooding on the A14 near Newmarket is being treated as a ‘regional priority’ as one lane remains closed – nearly a fortnight after the issue started.

National Highways has been working at the scene on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge.

Lane one of two remains closed and as of Monday, the team has estimated removing more than eight million litres of water, roughly equivalent to almost three Olympic-size swimming pools.

With the source of the flooding believed to be from high water levels in the area, National Highways said it could be some time before the water recedes and has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The team is assessing potential damages to the road caused by the flooding and exploring the possibility of installing a contraflow to maintain smooth traffic flow.

National Highways is working with third parties to solve the issue including the Environment Agency.

Regional director Martin Fellows said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to driver and local communities. The team is making every effort to remove the standing water in all lanes. This flooding issue is now a regional priority, and we are seeking assistance from all parties.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are currently working with partners at National Highways around the flooding issues on the A14 at Newmarket.

“Following the exceptional rainfall in the area over the last few months, the ground is very saturated and groundwater levels are high.”

They added there was a groundwater flood alert in force for areas of Newmarket.