One lane remains closed on the flood-hit A14 near Newmarket while emergency pumping work continues.

National Highways has been working on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge after the issue began more than a fortnight ago.

More than 12 million litres of water have been extracted and work continues to remove water using a high volume pump.

One lane remains closed on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket. Picture: National Highways

Following a full closure last Thursday night and the reopening of lanes one and two on Friday morning, a temporary 40 mph speed limit is in effect.

Speeds through the lane restriction will be monitored and action will be taken for non-compliance with the speed limit.

There was minor flooding at the junction 37 entry slip lane on Sunday which was quickly cleared by one of the tankers already on site. There was no impact on traffic flows.

Martin Fellows, National Highways’ regional director, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to drivers and local communities.

“The team is making every effort to re-open all lanes as soon as possible. This flooding issue continues to be a regional priority, and we are seeking assistance from all parties.

“Our roads keep the country moving, keep families connected and businesses in business, so our roadworkers are vital to everyone’s wellbeing, and their wellbeing is vital to us.”

Drivers should allow extra time during their journeys and follow the official diversion route already in place.