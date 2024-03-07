One lane remains closed after weeks of flooding on the A14, near Newmarket.

The agency has been working on the eastbound A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge, which has been affected by flooding issues for a fortnight.

It said the flooding was caused by high groundwater levels. More than 11 million litres of water have been removed since last week – roughly equivalent to four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The A14 remains closed near Newmarket. Picture: National Highways

National Highways is working with partners, including the Environment Agency, to resolve the issue.

The route closed once again last night but has since reopened.

Groundwater levels remain high as teams continue to pump water away.

A spokesman for National Highways said teams were working to reopen the A14 as soon as possible.

One lane, of three, remains shut.