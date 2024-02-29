A lane on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket has reopened after flooding but two remain closed.

The flooding, between junction 37 near Newmarket and junction 39 near Kentford, has been ongoing since last Thursday.

Lane three has reopened but lanes one and two remain closed.

The flooding is between junction 37 near Newmarket and junction 39 near Kentford. Picture: National Highways

National Highways has been working at the scene since Thursday using tankers to clear the flood water.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, there's no estimate for when the flooding will be cleared and the road re-opened at this time.

“Despite the best efforts of National Highways personnel continually transporting floodwater from the scene and a change in weather conditions the water levels have remained consistently high.

“Extensive investigations continue alongside discussions with Anglian Water to find the source of the flooding which is also affecting roads off the National Highways strategic road network, suggesting a more widespread issue.”

There are severe delays of at least 90 minutes above 'normal' travel times on approach to the closure and seven miles of tailbacks.

There are also long delays on the A11 heading onto the A14.