A flood-hit section of the A14 near Newmarket will be closed overnight after the removal of more than seven million litres of water – equivalent to nearly three Olympic-size swimming pools.

Flooding has affected the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge since last Thursday.

National Highways said efforts to clear the water were ongoing, and at one point overnight, there were 11 tankers on the scene.

A spokesperson said ground water levels were excessive, which were not naturally draining away and combined with the rain, was creating a challenging situation.

Up until this morning, more than 7 million litres of water, equivalent to nearly three Olympic-size swimming pools, had been removed.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed tonight from 9pm to 5am to allow work to further mitigate the flooding, carry out investigative work and assess the condition of the carriageway.

Simon Amor, head of scheme delivery, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to local communities.

“We believe that the flooding is due to excessively high ground water in the area, and unfortunately, it's not something we can repair.

“The team is making every effort to remove the standing water in all lanes. However, they are facing challenges as the water continues to return after removal. We urge drivers to avoid the area, if possible.”

Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP, has called the situation ‘completely unacceptable’.

He said motorists were paying the price after A14 upgrades missed the Newmarket junction.