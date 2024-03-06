A flood-hit section of the A14 will be closed tonight as National Highways urges motorists to respect workers following a rise in abuse.

The agency has been working on the eastbound A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge which has been affected by flooding issues for a fortnight.

It said the flooding was caused by high groundwater levels and more than 11 million litres of water have been removed since last week – roughly equivalent to four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The A14 eastbound will be closed overnight due to the flooding near Newmarket. Picture: National Highways

While National Highways said it recognised challenges posed by the flooding, it condemned the ‘unfair frustration’ expressed by drivers towards road workers.

National Highways is working with partners, including the Environment Agency, to resolve the issue.

Following a full closure last night and the reopening of lane three this morning, a speed limit restriction of 40 mph is in effect.

Speeds through the lane restriction will be monitored, and action will be taken for non-compliance with the speed limit.

The A14 eastbound will be fully closed tonight from 9pm to 5am, between junction 37 and junction 38, to continue investigations and repair works.

The aim is to reopen another lane when conditions are safer, considering both weather conditions and pump functionality.

Martin Fellows, National Highways’ regional director, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to drivers and local communities. The team is making every effort to re-open all lanes as soon as possible. This flooding issue continues to be a regional priority, and we are seeking assistance from all parties.

“Our roads keep the country moving, keep families connected and businesses in business, so our road workers are vital to everyone’s wellbeing, and their wellbeing is vital to us. “

With the source of the flooding believed to be from high water levels in the area, it could be some time before the water recedes and National Highways is urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are currently working with partners at National Highways around the flooding issues on the A14 at Newmarket.

“Following the exceptional rainfall in the area over the last few months, the ground is very saturated and groundwater levels are high.

“We currently have a groundwater flood alert in force for areas of Newmarket.”

Drivers should allow extra time during their journeys and follow the diversion route:

- Exit the A14 eastbound at J37 and join the A142 into Newmarket.

- At the clock tower, turn left and follow the A1304 to the traffic light-controlled junction with the B1506.

- At the junction, continue on the A1304 to join the A11 northbound towards Thetford, or turn right and follow the B1506 through Kentford to re-join the A14 eastbound at J39 at Kentford.