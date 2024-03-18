A lane will be closed on the A14 westbound, near Newmarket, tonight as part of ongoing efforts to resolve flooding issues.

National Highways has been working on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge for more than three weeks.

The outside lane will be closed tonight westbound at junction 37, from 9pm to 5am.

While the repair of the flooding is still ongoing, the new lane closure will allow ‘essential work’ within the central reservation, specifically to conduct inspections and CCTV surveys of the drainage system.

Lanes two and three eastbound remain open but lane one eastbound remains closed for the time being.

A speed limit restriction of 40 mph is in effect for safety reasons.

National Highways said although investigations were ongoing, preliminary assessments suggested groundwater was the likely culprit.

A spokesperson said: “Collaboration with water authorities and environmental agencies supports this hypothesis, with tests indicating elevated levels of chalk, indicative of high groundwater levels.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Following the exceptional rainfall in the area over the last few months, the ground is very saturated and groundwater levels are high.

“We currently have a groundwater flood alert in force for areas of Newmarket.”