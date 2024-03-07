A pipeline network has been built to stop ongoing flooding on the A14 near Newmarket.

National Highways has been working on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge to address the issue, which began more than a fortnight ago.

The agency said the flooding was caused by high groundwater levels and more than 12 million litres of water have been removed since last week – roughly equivalent to five Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Lanes two and three of the A14 eastbound near Newmarket reopened this morning. Picture: National Highways

National Highways is working with partners, including the Environment Agency, to resolve the issue.

Following a full closure last night and the reopening of lanes two and three this morning, a speed limit restriction of 40 mph is in effect.

Speeds through the lane restriction will be monitored and action will be taken for non-compliance.

The work overnight included the completion of the construction of a pipeline network, specifically designed to prevent flooding from the site to the outfall.

After addressing minor leaks, a spokesman said both the pumps and the pipeline network were functioning as expected.

Yesterday, National Highways urged motorists to respect workers following a rise in abuse.

Martin Fellows, National Highways’ regional director, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to drivers and local communities.

“The team is making every effort to re-open all lanes as soon as possible. This flooding issue continues to be a regional priority, and we are seeking assistance from all parties.

“Our roads keep the country moving, keep families connected and businesses in business, so our road workers are vital to everyone’s wellbeing, and their wellbeing is vital to us.”

With the source of the flooding believed to be from high water levels in the area, it could be some time before the water recedes and National Highways is urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are currently working with partners at National Highways around the flooding issues on the A14 at Newmarket.

“Following the exceptional rainfall in the area over the last few months, the ground is very saturated and groundwater levels are high.

“We currently have a groundwater flood alert in force for areas of Newmarket.”